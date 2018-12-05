KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCMO police are investigating a crash where one has died.
The crash took place Thursday at 3:20 p.m., at 29th and Brooklyn.
A SUV collided into a van that then hit a construction machine.
Officials have confirmed that one person is dead and one is in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.