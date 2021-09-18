KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person sustained life threatening injuries after a mini-motorcycle wreck Friday night.
The accident occurred near 29th Street and Jackson around 9 p.m. Friday.
According to the crash report, a mini-motorcycle was travling north on Jackson when a Dodge Grand Caravan turned onto the 29th Street/Interstate 70 ramp and ran over a mini-motorcycle and its driver.
The driver of the Dodge then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The driver of the mini-motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
No names have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.