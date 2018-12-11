KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of Tyrone London, 27, Tuesday.
Daniel Wilson, 27, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty on the second day of jury trial in Jackson County Circuit Court Tuesday to 2nd Degree Murder.
According to court records from 2016, Kansas City police responded to the 4600 block of Willow on a reported shooting.
They found the victim shot to death in the living room.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, Wilson, had been in a feud.
Wilson pushed aside a woman, after stating "I'll take your life now," and fired several times, killing London.
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge S. Margene Burnett accepted the plea of guilty and set defendant's sentencing hearing for Feb. 1, 2019 at 1:30pm.
