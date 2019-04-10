KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Man who lives at a house in Kansas City, Missouri said he scheduled a bulky item pick up with the city on April 4 and when they didn't show up, other people started dumping their trash at his house too.
Reymundo Gonzalez put out a few bulky items for the city, including some drawers, a mattress and a chair, but the city didn't make the pick up on the fourth.
Gonzalez said he continued to wait for that pick up that never came. In the meantime, the pile of bulky items in his yard turned into a disgusting mountain of trash, people dumping everything from clothing to furniture to old TV sets right into his front yard.
Wednesday, fellow church member Victor Roman and his family spent the day bagging the trash the city told him just Wednesday was his responsibility.
Gonzalez said the city told him that since they found a piece of his mail in that pile of garbage, they'll presume it's all his and all his to bag up.
They're still waiting for the city to come get those bulky items, but in the meantime, Roman said he's happy to spend his day helping his friend who truly needs it.
