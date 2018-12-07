KCMO fire was working a residence where everyone was evacuated

Friday night, a fire was reported at the 1500 block of Spruce Ave in KCMO. 

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCMO Fire was called to a fire Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday night, there were reports of a house fire at the 1500 block of Spruce Ave.

Officials have reported that everyone was evacuated at the residence.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.