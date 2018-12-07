KCMO fire was working a residence where everyone was evacuated

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCMO Fire was called to a fire Friday night.
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday night, there were reports of a house fire at the 1500 block of Spruce Ave.
Officials have reported that everyone was evacuated at the residence.
