KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating a house fire that was reported at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.
The owner of the home was transported to a local hospital with burns.
No firefighters were injured in this fire.
Yusof Asefi is a UKMC student who was participating in a ride-along with the KCFD when they responded to the house fire.
Watch KCTV5 News at 10 to hear from Asefi and for more updates.
