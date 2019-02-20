KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, MO has declared a Phase 2 Snow Emergency.
This identifies a parking emergency, during which any vehicle parked on a snow route must be removed within two hours.
Citations can be issued to motorists who do not heed emergency conditions.
City officials say if a vehicle must park on a street that is not an emergency snow route, the following parking practice is being requested:
- On streets that run north/south, park vehicles on the west side of the street.
- On streets that run east/west, park vehicles on the north side of the street.
