KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after they were called to a house where an infant was reportedly not breathing.
Authorities were dispatched Monday afternoon just after 2 to the 10000 block of Crystal Avenue for a report of a 6-month-old non-breather.
The infant was transported to a local hospital where doctors confirmed the infant was deceased.
It appeared that the house was a working day care and DFS was notified.
The cause of the death is unknown at this time.
