KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri responders are investigating a house fire.
Kansas City, Missouri firefighters attended to a fire at the 3000 block of Garner Ave.
Authorities say that a woman was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out safety.
Officials have also reported that there was a pet dog in the home at the time. Firefighters have not yet been able to find the dog.
There was substantial damage to the home, so the Red Cross will be helping the woman, and her adult son, with a place to stay. The son was not at home at the time.
