KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City crews are working an accident where two people have life-threatening injuries.
Thursday at 9:28 p.m., two people are injured and were transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from their car.
The accident took place at the 2000 block of Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
This was a one vehicle accident.
Authorities say that the car flipped multiple times and that speed was a factor in the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
