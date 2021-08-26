KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City councilwoman and Missouri congressman are working together to try to bring an Afghan refugee and his family to safety.
Kansas City Second District Councilwoman Teresa Loar says she received a phone call from a family who escaped the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Loar says while working for an engineering firm for two years in Afghanistan from 2011-2013 she became friends with an Afghan man who was a U.S. ally. She’s trying to make sure he and his family can leave Afghanistan safely.
When Loar learned about the violent and deadly attack in Afghanistan, she immediately reached out to a man who she considers a close friend.
KCTV5 News is not identifying him due to safety concerns.
“They were at the airport this morning waiting at the gate to be allowed in when the bomb went off,” Loar said. “He said, ‘we're okay’ and then he left me a voicemail saying we don't know what's happened. There was an explosion. Then there was a lot of shooting. We don't know who is shooting at us but we're running for our bus.”
Loar eventually got word that he and his family members reached a safe house.
She is unsure what the future now holds.
“We've been trying for about 10 days now,” Loar said. “I've been working with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II and he and I have been burning the midnight oil trying to get him out.”
She’s also worried about other Afghan allies. She is also trying to help evacuate an 18-year-old woman.
“It's especially bad for women and girls,” Loar said. “I have one little girl that I've helped get through school and she's 18-year-old now.”
In Kansas City, Jewish Vocational Service staff are offering support to Afghans who fear for the lives of their loved ones who are still in Afghanistan.
“We have somebody from Afghanistan on staff. They spent the afternoon on the phone trying to be in touch with their relatives that are still back in Kabul,” Jewish Vocational Service Executive Director Hilary Cohen Singer said. “It just heightens all of that anxiety and the fear of the unknown, not knowing if the people that you love are safe. Not knowing if this changes their opportunity to make their way here to the United States where they don't have to fear for their lives.”
Jewish Vocational Service is also collecting donations to help Afghan refugees once they arrive in Kansas City.
Since 2015, JVS has helped bring 185 Afghans to Kansas City.
“From a sofa to a sponge, we are looking for all of those things so that when people come here, we can greet them and take them to a home that is furnished and ready for them to settle in,” Cohen Singer said.
Loar plans to continue working with Congressman Cleaver to safely evacuate families and women. “Absolutely I'm not giving up by any stretch of the imagination,” Loar said. “We're so close to getting those folks out.”
Cohen Singer says JVS have received many calls from Kansas City residents who want to know how to help refugees.
For more information on donations and volunteering visit this link.
