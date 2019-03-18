KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Business owners along Southwest Boulevard remember the flood of 1993 like it was yesterday. Many of them pointed to a mark on the wall, put there to remember that historic event.
“That’s the flood line of ’93,” John Greer, who is the General Manager of Ponak’s, said.
Greer remembers rushing back to the restaurant on July 10, 1993.
“We had sandbags to hold all the water back and a car came down and went through the glass and flooded it so all the preparations we did were for nothing,” Greer explained.
He said it was like a river running through the city after Turkey Creek crested the night before. Greer said Ponak’s is the highest point on Southwest Boulevard.
While there was about six feet of water inside his restaurant, just down the road at Margarita’s water nearly took over their entire lower level.
“It was at least 12 feet high and that’s right around this area, that’s how high the water line was,” Michael Quirarte, the Manager of Margarita’s, continued. “We did a safe evacuation. I had six of my employees, at that time I was driving a Chevy truck, we jumped into my truck, went up the street and went up the hill.”
Flooding caused a lot of damage for both businesses and several others in the area.
“Had to tear everything out of here, had to tear out all of the drywall, did a lot of brick work in place of the drywall, had to replace all the electrical, had to sanitize the entire place,” Greer explained.
It’s been more than two decades since the great flood of 1993 and the memory of it still lives on for people who were around when it happened.
