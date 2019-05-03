KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old in connection with a shooting that happened on April 12.
Police had gone to the 2500 block of Nebraska Avenue in KCK after someone called and said a teenage boy had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Now, police are looking to speak with Leland Dixon in connection with the shooting. He is 14 years old.
If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call the police directly at 913-596-3000.
Anyone with general information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
