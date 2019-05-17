KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Deonty Mackey was last seen in the 300 block of Troup Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen in a dark blue shirt, khaki pants, and white basketball shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.
