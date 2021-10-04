KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCKPD is investigating the city's 36th homicide of the year.
According to police, the incident happened near the 300 block of N 18th Street. Police responded to the scene around 8:15 Monday night about a shooting. At the scene, they found a black male who had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he died a few hours later.
No names or suspects have been released.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or KCCrimestoppers.com. All tips remain anonymous.
