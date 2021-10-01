Police lights tape generic
Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are working an early morning shooting that has left one person dead. 

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of N 33rd Street around 7:30 a.m. on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased black male who was the victim of an apparent shooting. 

The department is investigating this incident as a homicide. 

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.