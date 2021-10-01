KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are working an early morning shooting that has left one person dead.
According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of N 33rd Street around 7:30 a.m. on a shooting call.
Upon arrival, police found a deceased black male who was the victim of an apparent shooting.
The department is investigating this incident as a homicide.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
