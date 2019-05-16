KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas City, Kansas, police chief Terry Zeigler said the KCK Police Department is investigating multiple drug overdoses that are possibly linked to fentanyl.
Zeigler said the overdoses have happened over a 10-hour period.
He calls it an "active investigation" and more details will be released.
"The Department has worked 7 overdoses involving cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl within a 10 hour period!" Zeigler tweeted on Thursday evening. "This is an active investigation so more details will be released when it is concluded."
