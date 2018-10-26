KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Gregory Smith Jr.
He is described as a black man who is in his mid-20s. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a green keychain necklace or lanyard, grey jogging pants, and black and white shoes.
He was last seen leaving his residence in the area of 3100 Minnesota Avenue on Wednesday.
He derives a silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata sedan with the Kansas license plate number “645 LHH.”
He suffers from medical conditions that could require attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.
