KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department took a report about an incident involving a missing dog on Wednesday.
The owner, Scott Oswalt, told officers that he was at Rosedale Park in KCK when the incident happened.
Bleu Cheese, a French bulldog, was running around by a nearby street when someone stopped and picked up the dog. The owner said he told the man to stop and tried to get his attention. However, the man didn’t seem to notice the owner.
The passerby who took the dog is described as a white man who was driving a white car, possibly an SUV or hatchback.
“We are concerned the man who picked up the dog may not have been the Good Samaritan we initially believe him to be,” a release from the police said. “However, he may also not have known how to safely return the dog to his owner.
Oswalt told the KCKPD that he does not wish to pursue charges.
Bleu Cheese, or “Cheese,” is about 10 months old and weighs about 20 pounds. He is “blue” in color with a white stripe on his chest.
The KCKPD is encouraging anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts to contact the KCK Police department at 913-596-3000.
