KANSAS CITY, KS -- This weekend kicks off a series of events nationwide aimed at bridging the gap between police and people they serve. Friday night, law enforcement in Wyandotte County participated for the first time.
About 40 people attended their Faith and Blue prayer service Friday. KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said the national program has been around for about five years. Asked why Wyandotte County didn’t join in previous years, Oakman, who became the chief in June, was part of the program during his time as a deputy chief at the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. But that’s not the only reason for why now.
Building Bridges - Breaking Barriers is the theme. It’s a weekend of events aimed at togetherness, but the Faith and Blue partnership is meant to continue year-round.
“To come together, to develop programs where the community can engage with the police with that faith-based component,” Oakman said of the program’s purpose.
“I think our new police chief came in here and he had some vision and goals. And it was something that we needed,” said Dr. Clarence Miller, III, pastor at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, when asked why now.
But other faith leaders took it a step further saying it’s needed now more than ever in part because of the mistrust that became apparent after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year. They said it’s also especially important in Wyandotte County because of historical problems within the KCKPD. The complaints about misconduct were most recently emphasized by nationally known rapper Jay-Z’s social justice organization this month demanding a federal investigation into the KCKPD.
“This is important especially at this time, because I, as a retired police officer, I know that there are good police officers out there,” said Pastor George Kemper with Ebenezer Ministries.
“Good police officers are holy people if they keep their compassion,” added Sister Therese Bangert with Our Lady & St. Rose Catholic Church
Miller, Kemper and Bangert are also police and fire chaplains.
Saturday Wyandotte County faith leaders and law enforcement officers will cruise neighborhoods followed by a fair. Oakman said that cruise is perhaps more important than the prayer vigil, because instead of asking the community to come to them, they will be coming to the community.
