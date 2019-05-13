KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Miranda Nichols has had her curtains closed since last Wednesday because of a knock on the door after dark and what she saw through the window.
“There was a man waving a condom at me,” Nichols said.
A bizarre sight for anyone, but especially alarming for her as a survivor of sexual violence.
“My brain went where anyone’s brain would go. Is this person going to rape me?” Nichols questioned.
She called 911. She said the man had left. The dispatcher said she’d send a patrol car and told her to call back if the man returned. She called again half an hour later for a progress report. The dispatcher said a car was on the way.
“I stayed up until about 3 in the morning. I called into work the next day because of my lack of sleep,” Nichols said.
An officer visited her home at 5th and Splitlog the next day. They said they checked that night, then left the scene, apparently without telling her they’d been there.
“It can be pretty common for us to look for what we need to look for and then we’re going on the next call. It’s not intentional. It’s not that we don’t want to come talk to you. It’s that, kind of like in this case, there’s probably 7, 8, 9 more calls after yours that we’re trying to get to,” Officer Tom Tomasic with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said.
Police said a 911 caller can always specify they want to talk with the arriving officer. But Nichols said the responsibility should not be on the caller, possibly in a panic.
“…in their situation to explicitly go, please bring police to my door,” Nichols said.
KCTV5 asked, “Is there not a procedure to ask, do you want to be contacted?”
“No there’s not,” Tomasic responded.
It turns out just four days earlier and half a mile away, a man broke into a woman’s house while she was home, an actual intruder. The woman wasn’t hurt but is terrified. Police later put two and two together and said they’ve identified similarities that could connect the two.
Police said they will consider adding the contact question to the dispatch protocol.
Meanwhile, they said they have a BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout, for the man and welcome any information about suspicious activity.
