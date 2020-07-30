KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been charged in federal court with stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from the parking garage at the Plaza.
Maricela Delores Lozano, 20, was charged with one count of carjacking and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.
The federal criminal complaint alleges that Lozano used a “Century Arms Draco AK 47-style 9mm pistol” while stealing a 2010 Nissan Altima on July 19 of this year.
According to an affidavit, Lozano approached the owner of the Altima -- who was trying to start her vehicle to leave the parking garage -- at about 5:48 p.m. Lozano brandished the pistol, pointed it at the victim, and demanded her keys and cell phone. The victim complied and walked away from the vehicle. After that, Lozano drove her car out of the parking garage.
The victim then went to a nearby business and used their phone to call the police.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal spotted Lozano standing beside the stolen vehicle in a driveway in Fulton on July 21. When the officer drove toward her, she got into the vehicle and tried to flee. The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested Lozano and a male passenger. The officer also seized the loaded pistol from the floorboard behind the driver’s seat.
