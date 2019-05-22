190522 KCKPD officer in crash
KCKPD Chief Terry Zeigler

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One officer has been struck by a truck in Kansas City, Kansas Wednesday.

The Kansas City, Kansas police chief posted a tweet around 4:20 p.m. saying that one of the Wheel Officers was struck at 17th and Grandview.

The driver then fled the scene.

Authorities said that the officer has minor injuries.

At 7:30 p.m., the chief posted another tweet saying that the officer was attempting to stop the driver of a truck when the officer collided with the white vehicle.

The driver of the white vehicle did not flee the scene of the accident.  

