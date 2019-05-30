KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A decision has been made to repeal a ban that has been in place for 29 years.
Commission Chambers in Kansas City, Kansas were packed with people, passionate about pit bulls and the city’s breed-specific ban.
The vast majority of speakers wanted the ban gone, but three wanted it to stay. All of them had a connection to a KCK woman killed by a pit bull.
Jimmie Mae McConnell, 71, was killed in 2006. The dog was still on her when rescuers arrived.
Many arguing against the ban said it takes resources away from enforcing other laws they consider more effective, such as leash laws and a non-breed-specific dangerous dogs ordinance that’s based on behavior.
One commissioner who voted to keep the ban said the real solution is to better fund animal services.
The commission voted to repeal the ban by a vote of 6-3.
