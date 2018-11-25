KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government has declared a snow emergency effective 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The City of Kansas City, Kansas is currently under a traffic emergency due to the sleet and freezing rain causing hazardous road conditions. Until the emergency is lifted, no person shall operate a motor on any street in such a way that allows the vehicle to become stalled.
Drivers who allow their vehicles to stall, block roadways, or create traffic congestion may be fined or have their vehicle towed at the owner's expense.
Due to the severity of current weather conditions, they encourage residents to avoid travel and to adhere to weather alerts and warnings. The Public Works Snow Crew will continue treating and plowing roads until streets are passable.
All bus services will be discontinued after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
