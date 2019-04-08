KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A customer who was grabbing a drink from a store cooler was just a few feet away from the very spot where a driver came crashing into the center of the store.
One driver’s decision led to smashed merchandise, twisted metal and splintered shelves at Fast Trip near south 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas breaking everything.
“It was miserable. There was a truck literally all the way inside the store. He almost made it all the way outside,” Mayan Saxena who is the owner of Fast Trip, said.
Splattered soda and shattered glass show the sheer force of the impact.
“All of these coolers were all over the place. It was like a tornado. It was flying all over the place,” Saxena said.
The clerk on duty heard a bang then called his boss with the bad news. A suspected drunk driver had jumped a large curb and just missed a stack of propane tanks for sale outside before careening inside the store.
“Had he hit that, it could have been a fire situation,” Saxena said.
Thankfully, a customer who was inside the store at the time lived to tell about their close call.
“That customer was so scared. They didn't even buy their stuff. They just ran out of the store,” Saxena said.
Saxena not only lost inventory and equipment, his store has been closed for four days for repairs. After an inspection on Tuesday, he hopes to reopen.
“I'm glad no one got hurt. It would have been terrible. Life is the main thing,” Saxena said.
The owner is hopeful they will get their power turned back on Tuesday and be back open for business.
