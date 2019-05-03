KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- U.S. News & World Report has listed Sumner Academy of Arts and Science as one of the best high schools in the nation and the best in Kansas.
The organization released the list on Friday. It ranks Sumner as the 55th best high school in the country and 17th among magnet high schools.
U.S. News & World Report says its methodology is based on college readiness, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, percent of students taking AP classes, reading and math proficiency, graduation rates and other similar factors.
On the data the organization captured, all students took at least one International Baccalaureate exam; all students graduated; and 92 percent passed at least one IB or AP exam.
Sumner Academy is a magnet school that is part of the Kansas City, Ks., School District.
The only other Kansas City area school on the U.S. News & World Report's Best High Schools in America list is Smithville High School in Smithville, Mo. It is ranked the 531st best high school in the country, and the second best high school in Missouri.
U.S. News & World Report states that 48 percent of Smithville High students took at least one AP Exam, and all students were math proficient. The school also has a 95 percent graduation rate, the data states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.