KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas School Board voted to bring all students back on April 5.
They said parents will have a choice to stay remote.
"For those that chose in-person, students will attend classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday," a tweet from the school district said. "Students will learn remote on Wednesday."
The district also said it is worth noting that legislation is being considered that could require all school districts in Kansas to move to in-person classes by March 26.
They said the district will be "monitoring that decision and act accordingly."
