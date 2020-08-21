KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools District has announced an interim superintendent.
Dr. Alicia Miguel was named Friday as the district's interim leader, filling in the position left vacant after Dr. Charles Foust took a position in North Carolina.
“The best part about working for this district is the diverse population,” she said in a statement. “This sense of community and the ongoing learning that takes place in this district is what makes it so special.”
She has served the KCK Public Schools District since July 2012.
She has worked as the Director of ESL, the Executive Director for Early Childhood through 5th grade and was the Instructional Improvement Officer.
