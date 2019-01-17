KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – According to the police chief, officers had to use a Taser on someone during a traffic stop on Thursday.
He said the stop happened in the area of Baltimore and Lowell.
He also said the person was in a car taken in an armed carjacking.
The person was reaching for a gun under the seat, the chief said, and shared a picture in which the handle of the gun can be seen.
The chief said two people are in custody.
No other information is available at this time.
