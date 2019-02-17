KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after two vehicles were stolen at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., officers went to the 1500 block of Freeman Avenue on a call about an armed disturbance.
When officers arrived, the victim told them that she was making a delivery for GrubHub in the area and had gone to the door to drop off the order when the suspect, who was armed with a rifle, took her vehicle.
Her 4-year-old and a 7-year-old sons were in her car when it was taken.
The boys' mother told KCTV5 News she pleaded for the man to let her children go. She said that, instead, he gave her a thumbs up and then drove off.
The mother then ran to a convenience store and told the employees to dial 911.
A short time later, another citizen found the children, gave them shelter and also called the police. The police chief said they were found walking in the area of 15th and Wood. They were not injured and were returned to their mother.
After the initial incident, the suspect eventually returned to the scene and left the original vehicle there.
He began walking away, but then carjacked a different vehicle while pointing his rifle at a second victim. That vehicle was a dark blue Chevrolet trailblazer with a Kansas license plate and damage to the right, rear quarter panel.
By about 3:30 p.m., the police chief said that they had the suspect in custody in the 2200 block of N. 22nd, which is about two miles away from where the vehicles were taken. That second vehicle was recovered, too.
No injuries were reported due to the events that happened.
Police and a K-9 unit could be seen near 22nd and Haskell on Sunday evening, possibly looking for the weapon used in the carjackings.
The first victim told KCTV5 News she was too upset to do a full interview after the incident. However, her mother Maxine Turner spoke to us.
“You know, you’re just in disbelief,” she said. “You can’t believe that this could happen to you.”
Turner said she’s relieved everyone’s alright but can’t understand why someone would put two young lives at risk.
“You see the world differently,” she said. “You know it’s not a nice place, but how do you do that to children?”
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, which is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Mother: “He took my life away. My children were in that car.” Victim of carjacking spoke to us after she was reunited with her two young boys near 13th and Washington in KCK. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/RP92haY1rE— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 17, 2019
