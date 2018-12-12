KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are requesting help in locating a man last seen on Oct. 24.
Gregory Smith Jr. was last seen wearing a black shirt, green key chain necklace, grey jogging pants and black and white shoes.
Smith is described as in his mid-20s, 5’09” tall, weighs 130 pounds, brown eyes and has black hair.
He was last seen leaving his home in the area of 3100 Minnesota Avenue. He drives a silver, four-door, 2011 Hyundai Sonata bearing KS tag: 654LHH.
He suffers from medical conditions that could require attention.
Smith and his vehicle are still missing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 913-573-6053.
