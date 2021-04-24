KANSAS CITY. KANSAS (KCTV) -- KCK Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that killed one pedestrian.
Around 9 a.m. Friday night, police were dispatched to N. 10th and Central Ave where they discovered the victim who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
The suspected vehicle is white or silver suburban style car that was pulling a black enclosed trailer.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)
