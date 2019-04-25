KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A suspect in a robbery in Kansas City, Kansas was shot by police Thursday evening.
The incident happened in the 3700 block of State Ave. Police could be seen in the parking lot of a CVS there.
The police chief tweeted about the incident at 6:32 p.m.
He said officers were responding to a call about a robbery when a suspect came out and shot at them.
Officers then returned fire and shot at the suspect, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
