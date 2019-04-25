officer involved-shooting
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A suspect in a robbery in Kansas City, Kansas was shot by police Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of State Ave. Police could be seen in the parking lot of a CVS there. 

The police chief tweeted about the incident at 6:32 p.m.

He said officers were responding to a call about a robbery when a suspect came out and shot at them.

Officers then returned fire and shot at the suspect, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.