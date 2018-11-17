KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- After identifying an illegal dumping ground, the Kansas City, Kansas police pulled out 175 tires, which shocked even those who live nearby.
According to the police chief, the dumping ground is in the area of 17th and Quindaro.
Without a light, one can't see much of anything at the dead end on the street. Because it's so dark, people go there to dispose of their garbage in the trees.
The families in the area have been fed up with it for a while, but what police found back there recently surprised even them.
Some people pretty much ignore the “No Dumping” sign right across the street from Charlie Fennix's house.
“If I can catch them, I try and make them put it back in their truck or call the police,” he said.
He and his nephew, Pierre Nave, can't stand it.
“I wouldn't want to dump my trash in someone else's yard,” Nave said.
They knew there was tons of trash in the trees, but they didn't realize how much until Friday, which is when KCKPD pulled up dozens and dozens of tires as part of Project Clean Sweep.
“It was amazing to see them pull up all those tires,” Nave said.
The final number of tires recovered was 175.
“That's a lot,” Nave said.
“I knew there was a lot, but not that many,” Fennix said.
It's frustrating for the family to see that kind of disrespect, but they're thankful the mess was a little smaller on Saturday.
“There's hope that there's still people in the community who would go that extra mile,” Nave said.
The family is asking the city to install a street light on a nearby pole. They believe that would help stop some of the dumping, and it would make them feel safer.
