KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) — A Kansas City, KS. police officer has been wounded in a shooting, according to Kansas City, KS. Police Chief Terry Zeigler.
Zeigler said the suspect in the officer-involved shooting is “reportedly dead.”
The shooting happened in the 400 block of N. 18th Street in KCK.
The chief tweeted about the shooting just before midnight on Sunday evening.
There's no immediate word of the events leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
