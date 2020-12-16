OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV)-- The suspect who shot a Kansas City, Kansas police officer Tuesday is still on the run.
The officer, who was shot in the arm, was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened on Conser Street, just south of County Line Rd, which is in Overland Park. The other side of County Line Road, is Kansas City, Kansas.
The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team is now investigating.
KCK police say the officer was pursuing a vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in two hit-and-run incidents earlier in the day.
According to police, the officer stopped their pursuit of the suspect when they crossed the county line, but the suspect got out his car once in Johnson County. that’s when the shooting happened.
“We heard the three gunshots,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.
The neighbor said the suspect vehicle almost hit his mailbox. His view was blocked by a big pine tree in his yard when the shooting happened. He said the KCK police officer left his police car on County Line Road.
The neighbor believes the suspect then fled over some brush and through a fence at the end of the dead-end cul-de-sac.
“I hope to hell they find that guy,” he said.
The ordeal shook up the normally peaceful neighborhood.
“I’m in shock that it happened in our front yard, in our own homes where we should be safe,” Jesssica Connor said.
Conner left her home with her 8-year-old daughter around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. By the time they returned to the neighborhood, their house was in the middle of an active crime scene.
Conner’s husband was home with her two other children and saw the police officer holding his arm after getting shot.
“Being a police officer in this age is extremely hard and I thank them for everything they do,” she said.
One house on the street has a ring doorbell camera that faces the direction of where the shooting happened.
The Johnson County team of investigators in charge of the case did not reply to KCTV5’s multiple requests for more information.
