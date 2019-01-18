KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, KS. police officer was bitten by a suspect while he was taken in custody on Thursday.
KCK police chief Terry Zeigler said officers reported to a disturbance in the area of 6th and Central Avenue.
Zeigler, in a tweet, said a bartender kicked out an intoxicated patron -- who then "head butted the glass until it broke," according to the chief.
While officers were attempting to take the man in custody, the suspect bit one of the officers, Zeigler said.
He has been charged with felony battery on an law enforcement officer.
