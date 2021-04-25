KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating two missing teens.
Jailen,14-years-old, and Sofia, 13-years-old, were last seen in a red Pontiac SUV in the 200 block if N 24th street KCK on Sunday, 4-25.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call (913) 596-3000 or 911.
