KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old who is missing.
Avery J. Edgar was last seen leaving home on Nov. 12 around 1 p.m.
He was wearing a blue Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.
No other information is available at this time.
