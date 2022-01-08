KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, KS., Police Department is looking for an individual in reference to a kidnapping.
Police say the kidnapping happened on Jan. 1, 2022 in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCKPD Detective Bureau at 913-573-6012.
No additional information about the individual was provided.
Please help us identify the man pictures below. pic.twitter.com/qnnbTFl5M2— Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) January 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.