KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after someone died in Kansas City, Kansas.
On Thursday, the police chief tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. that they were conducting a “suspicious death” investigation in the 2300 block of W. 39th St.
It is a block away from a local hospital at the Rosedale Towers.
The call about the death came in just before noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.