KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas on Black Friday.
The call about the shooting came in just after 3 p.m.
The incident happened in the area of N. 47th Street and Leavenworth Road.
According to police, a pedestrian was talking to a man in a car in that area when the man shot the pedestrian, causing that individual to fall into the grass.
The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
KCTV5 News is working to learn more information.
