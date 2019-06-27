KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas on Thursday.
The police chief tweeted about the incident just before 4:30 p.m.
He said it happened in the area of 32nd and Kimball.
One individual who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries.
The police chief said they are looking for a possible second victim, as well.
