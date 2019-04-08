KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a possible explosive device in a vehicle.
Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief, Terry Zeigler, tweeted Monday afternoon that officers are working a possible explosive device found inside a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of North 82nd.
EOD officers working a possible explosive device found inside a stolen car in the 2100 Block of N 82nd.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 8, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.