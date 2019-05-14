KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief posted a tweet Tuesday late afternoon saying they were working a serious injury crash that involved a motorcycle at 59th and Parallel.
Officers working a serious injury accident involving a motorcycle at 59th & Parallel.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 14, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
