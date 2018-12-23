KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Sunday.
The police chief tweeted about the shooting at about noon.
He said it happened in the area of 74th and Swartz.
He also said least one person sustained life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.