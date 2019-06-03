KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Officers are investigating a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
On Monday, Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a tweet saying that officers are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of North 22nd.
Zeigler also said that this could be a possible homicide and that they have a possible suspect in custody.
We have a possible suspect in custody. https://t.co/imDRZTQ6Uy— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 3, 2019
Later on, police confirmed that this was a homicide and that they have the suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
