KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, KS., Police Department is investigating a homicide at Third Street and Richmond Avenue.
Police were dispatched on a shooting call around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
After arriving, police discovered a deceased woman inside a vehicle.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is investigating it as a homicide.
If you have information about the case, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.