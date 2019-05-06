KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal roll over crash Monday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a tweet saying that officers are working a fatal car crash at 34th and Metropolitan.
Officers working a roll over fatality accident at 34th & Metropolitan.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 6, 2019
According to police, a man in his 50s was driving a pick up truck eastbound when he had a head-on collision with a woman who was traveling westbound.
The man died in the crash and the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police posted another tweet saying that a truck was flipped over and citizens helped push it to its side.
34th & Metropolitan - Truck was flipped over on its top. Citizens pushed it up to its side to help. Community pulling together! 💪 pic.twitter.com/3anwsVPxlI— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 6, 2019
Excessive speed was likely a factor in the cause of the crash.
